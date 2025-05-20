‘We’re not ending journalism, we are propagating it to the next level’ – Mediamax CEO on People Daily going fully digital

In a bold move that sets a new precedent for journalism in Kenya and across Africa, Mediamax CEO Ken Ngaruiya outlined the company’s vision for People Daily’s shift to fully digital publishing.

Speaking at a groundbreaking event in Kibiku Forest on Friday, November 29, 2024, Ngaruiya emphasized that the transition was not the end of journalism, but rather its evolution.

“We not ending journalism, we are propagating journalism to the next level where we can reach millions of Kenyans every day through our products. People Daily going green means we are moving to digital publishing. We are going to publish an e-paper that’s what it means,” Ngaruiya said.

The iconic People Daily newspaper, which has been a trusted source of news for over three decades, is embracing a fully digital model as it now focuses exclusively on its e-paper.

The transition means an end to the traditional print format, but Ngaruiya was quick to reassure the public that the core of the publication would remain unchanged.

“All these will be done with upholding the journalistic ethics, journalism will still be the centre of the product,” he said.

As part of the transition, People Daily has committed to reducing its environmental footprint, particularly the carbon emissions associated with the traditional newspaper production process.

This includes eliminating the need for paper production and distribution, which has historically required extensive logistics and vehicles.

“And we will reduce 100 per cent environmental impact of newspaper production and the associated supply chain which includes our vehicles distributing papers across the country,” Ngaruiya said.

People Daily’s digital shift also ties into the broader environmental mission.

Ngaruiya announced that the company plans to plant and grow 100,000 trees as part of its commitment to environmental sustainability.

In collaboration with the Greenbelt Movement and Kenya Forest Services, the initiative will take place every rainy season, with the aim of tackling climate change through direct action and public engagement.

“We have considered two aspects of sustainability. We have environmental sustainability and that’s why we are here today to start the journey to planting and growing 100,000 trees.

“That is our objective. We shall do this every rainy season with the assistance of our partners – the Greenbelt Movement, Kenya Forest Services and we shall also appeal to the members of the public and other corporate organizations who are willing to join this journey with us,” Mediamax CEO stated.

Ngaruiya also stated that the company will also support environmental content to help Kenyans understand climate change.

The event marked a significant milestone in People Daily’s 32-year history, from its humble beginnings as a weekly publication to becoming Kenya’s most trusted daily newspaper.

Now, as the first major African newspaper to fully transition to digital, People Daily is setting a trailblazing example for the industry.

This move reflects the growing trend of digitalization in journalism globally, as news organizations seek to adapt to changing consumer preferences and the environmental challenges of print media.

With this transition, People Daily is not just embracing technology, but also reaffirming its role in educating and informing the public on critical issues, including environmental concerns.

For Ken Ngaruiya, the move represents more than just a business decision.

“It’s about the future of journalism, about finding innovative ways to engage with our readers, and about making a positive impact on our world,” he said.